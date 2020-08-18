Four years ago, I was struggling with my decision as I considered my vote for president. I didn’t feel either party offered me much of a choice to match my deeply held Christian convictions. I’ve never been afraid to say “I was wrong.” In this case, I was wrong.
I chose to write in a candidate who had no chance and was so insignificant, I don’t even remember his name anymore. President Trump has done more to support those of us with Christian values than any other president in my lifetime. President Trump has had this rare ability to actually get things done. I like that he provided tax relief to 82 percent of middle-class families. I like that he nearly doubled the standard tax deduction and simplified the tax filing process for millions of Americans. I like that he doubled the child tax credit, which provides an additional $1,000 per child in tax relief for working parents.
Unlike most politicians, he’s kept his campaign promises. President Trump has done more to help businesses grow, expand and create more jobs. While I’ll admit, I would not handle things quite the way he does, he gets things done and he doesn’t take the nonsense of the media that is so obviously against him every step of the way.
We need more directness in today’s world and President Trump has no problem being direct and to the point. We need a president who puts the concerns of the American people over the socialistic ideals of George Soros and his billionaire friends. President Trump has earned the opportunity to help make America even better. America needs President Trump. The alternative could very well mean the end of America.
Please join me in voting for freedom, liberty and opportunity for all. Please vote for Donald J. Trump for president on Nov. 3.
Joe Kantz,
Selinsgrove