This morning I read our U.S. Congressman has changed his mind and will not run for reelection for the good of the Republican Party.
The motivation given for this decision seems somewhat questionable.
The traditional Republican Party in my lifetime has worked for national security, economic opportunities, fair and honest elections, respect for all life, and fair and impartial justice.
It surely has not condoned insurrection, violence on minorities, holding back military and financial support for political favors, and supporting violent dictatorships. Comparing a corrupt leader to Jesus dying on the cross also does not seem to fit the values of our traditional party or our democracy.
Whether small lies or the Big Lie, the forgiveness may not be forthcoming if indeed one does know what he or she is doing.
Ron Bonner,
Winfield