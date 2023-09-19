Investing in programs that engage children and students makes sense, saves dollars, improves lives and helps build the quality-of-life in a community. Since the opening of the Selinsgrove Regional Engagement Center (REC), average yearly juvenile arrests have declined by two-thirds, according to Selinsgrove police records.
The records indicate that the average annual juvenile arrests from 2013 to 2017 were 32. The REC began its Teen Leadership Council at Susquehanna University in 2016 and the REC opened its doors in 2017.
The average annual juvenile arrests from 2018 to 2023 (year to date) declined to 10. That excludes the COVID-19 year 2020 when the REC doors were closed much of the year.
Support for REC. Change lives.
Marvin J. Rudnitsky,
Chair of REC Board of Directors
Selinsgrove