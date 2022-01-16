Scientists tell us that global carbon emissions must be cut in half before the decade is out.
The oil and gas industry is getting nervous.
In an effort to lock us into our dependency on fossil fuels for the next several decades, the industry has been changing its public relations messaging.
Big Oil has been at this for a while. BP (British Petroleum), which is now using the misleading tag “Beyond Petroleum,” initiated the “carbon footprint” campaign, designed to shift responsibility for our rising emissions away from the major oil and gas producers to us, individuals, by convincing us that we can reduce the world’s carbon footprint by simply changing our personal habits.
They have also deflected the need to eliminate our use of fossil fuels by shifting away from discussion of zero to emphasis on “Net zero” emissions. This allows them to continue polluting while “offsetting” these emissions by earning green credits. We can, in other words, continue producing cars powered by gasoline with one hand as long as we contribute to tree-planting campaigns with the other. With “Net zero” plans in place, Big Oil can convince us they’re on the planet’s side while, at the same time, ramping up oil and gas exploration and extraction for the next several decades.
Meanwhile, our emissions keep rising.
Especially disturbing is the discussion around natural gas. Once touted as a “bridge fuel” to a renewable future, natural gas is now being advertised as a “low-carbon” energy source, a “renewable” resource, and a green climate solution.
Let’s be clear. Natural gas, is largely methane, a greenhouse gas 80 times more potent than CO2. It is not a renewable resource. In fact, as a fossil fuel, its resources are limited., It is neither replenishable nor sustainable. Extracting, storing and transporting natural gas releases methane into the air through leaks, venting and flaring. This is one of the major drivers of climate change. Using natural gas releases carbon dioxide, the major driver of climate change, into the atmosphere through the process of burning.
Natural gas is not a green solution.
In an effort to staunch its wounds and gain the support of environmentalists and socially conscious investors, the gas industry is spending billions on deceptive marketing, creating a brand that appears to be shifting toward renewables. Yet, over 80% of the industry’s resources are still being devoted to the extraction of fossil fuels. This is called “greenwashing.”
A greenwashing effort currently gaining support in the fossil fuel industry apparently provides a pathway for natural gas to be labeled “responsibly sourced.” Gas producers with wells in the Marcellus Shale have recently partnered with an independent contractor called Project Canary, a business that provides “certification” if the producer’s gas production meets certain standards. The industry is betting on the public’s assumption that responsibly sourced natural gas (RNG) will have a low environmental impact, and therefore natural gas will become the product of choice for commercial use.
However, any certification process worth its salt needs a method of independent verification including accreditation by a respected third party. Criteria and standards must be set and enforced across the board. Relevant data need to be made public. These guardrails are currently missing. Without them, RNG certification as a measure of environmental impact becomes meaningless.
At this point, any designation declaring natural gas “responsibly sourced” must be considered a misnomer. Responsible evaluation of the impacts of natural gas production on the environment must include its methane releases, its profligate waste of invaluable resources, and its dangerous waste disposal methods. Otherwise, RNG certification programs can only be seen as a facile, bad-faith attempt to lull us into thinking that this fossil fuel, which is responsible for much of climate change, can be transformed into a green energy source. This is another example of greenwashing designed to delay our inevitable shift to renewables, as long as we look the other way.
Dr. Karen Elias is retired after teaching college for over 40 years and now lives in Lock Haven where she is working on using her writing in the service of activism.