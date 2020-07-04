After serving our country for 25 years in places like Korea, Vietnam, Germany, I always rejoiced at coming home to a very special country. Sometimes soldiers of my generation were not received well but that did not convince us that our country was evil, that our foundations as a people needed to be destroyed and replaced.
We have a cause for celebrating the birth of our nation. July 4, 1776, is regarded as one of the greatest days in our history not because it proposed to establish a new nation, but because it proposed to establish a nation on new principles. Great ideas are reached gradually over time. This is especially true of principles laid down in the Declaration of Independence. Three very definite propositions were set out in its preamble regarding the nature of mankind and therefore of government. These were the doctrine that all men are created equal, that they are endowed with certain unalienable rights, and that therefore the source of the just powers of government must be derived from the consent of the governed.
If no one is to be accounted as born into a superior station, if there is to be no ruling class, and if all possess rights which can neither be bartered away nor taken from them by any earthly power, it follows that the practical authority of government has to rest on the consent of the governed.
The Declaration of Independence is a great spiritual document. It is a declaration not of material but of spiritual conceptions. Equality, liberty, popular sovereignty, the rights of man — these are not elements which we can see and touch. They are ideals. Their source and roots are in religious convictions. They belong to the unseen world. Without the faith of the American people in these religious convictions, the principles of our Declaration will perish. We cannot continue to enjoy the result if we neglect and abandon the cause.
Governments do not make ideals; ideals make governments. This is both historically and logically true. Obviously, government can help sustain ideals and can create institutions through which they can be the better observed, but their source by their very nature is in the people. People have to bear their own responsibilities. There is no method by which that burden can be shifted to the government. It is not an enactment, but the observance of laws, that create the character of a nation.
About the Declaration, there is a finality that is exceedingly restful. Of course, the world has made a great deal of progress since 1776, that we have had new thoughts and new experiences which have given us a great advance over the people of that day, and that we may, therefore, very well discard their conclusions for something more modern. But that reasoning cannot be applied to this great charter. If all men are created equal, that is final. If they are endowed with inalienable rights, that is final. If governments derive their just powers from the consent of the governed, that is final. No advance, no progress can be made beyond these propositions.
Deny the truth of their soundness, the only direction in which one can proceed historically is not forward, but backward toward the time when there was no equality, no rights of the individual, no rule of the people. Those who wish to proceed in that direction cannot lay claim to progress. They are reactionary. Their ideas are not more modern, but more ancient, than those of the Revolutionary Fathers.
Robert F. Berger is a Chaplain (Colonel) United States Army, Retired. He lives in Elysburg.