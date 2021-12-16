Ms. Reich (Dec. 5 op-ed), with all due respect, none of the criticism you’re reading in The Daily Item about Mr. Keller has anything to do with his interpersonal skills (he’s a “people person” as you say) or his work ethic. Indeed, character does matter. In fact, it was the lack of character — our Founding Fathers called it virtue (“of the highest ethical standard”) — that contributed to our ex-president’s landslide loss.
What readers are questioning is who Mr. Keller is actually working for: “We the People” or our ex-president. It appears to be the latter, as evidenced by his vote against two bills that include programs that would benefit society, including his own constituents, as I explained in my Sept. 24 op-ed. By voting against these bills, Mr. Keller is showing his loyalty to our ex-president who fears passage of any bill that benefits the working class would further support the fact that he was unable (some say disinterested in) to get anything accomplished for these Americans.
Mr. Keller justifies his no votes by highlighting provisions in these bills that don’t necessarily benefit his constituents, such as the provisions listed in a Dec. 11 op-ed, but instead benefit citizens outside his district.
In other words, to please his boss, Mr. Keller is willing to vote against a bill, even if it benefits his constituents, and justify it by telling them that the bill included provisions that only benefited other Americans.
So much for working for “We the People.”
Mr. Keller also continues to show his loyalty to our ex-president by calling anything that our current president supports socialism.
Mr. Keller is using the term incorrectly. “Socialism” is an economic system where all businesses are owned and operated by the government. It is not a disagreement, as you state in your op-ed.
Nor is this country headed toward socialism, as you stated. In fact, nothing could be further from the truth.
Specifically, neither of the two major political party’s official platforms even suggest the elimination of private business. In addition, no one from either political party is advocating for it, regardless of what they call themselves. For example, Sen. Bernie Sanders, while calling himself a “Democratic Socialist,” has stated time and time again that he fully supports the American view that businesses must be privately, not government, owned.
Nonetheless, Mr. Keller continues to use the term socialism in the hopes that the only knowledge his constituents have of this term is that it is bad, so anything Mr. Keller labels as socialism must also be bad.
In other words, Mr. Keller is counting on his constituents not being smart enough to learn what socialism means, much less that he’s only using this word to elicit a negative emotional reaction. Not only is this disrespectful to his constituents, it’s insulting to their intelligence.
Bottom line: instead of doing what’s best for the country, ie “We the People”, Mr. Keller has decided his re-election strategy will be to cozy up to our ex-president. His hope is this strategy will win him another 2 years collecting more money, $175,000 per year with benefits, than he could ever hope to make anywhere else.
Peter Engstrom lives in Danville.