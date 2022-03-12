Ms. Cramer’s letter (March 5) “Start your electric engines” gave me a chuckle. First, electric vehicles are not powered by engines; they are powered by motors, as are most “golf carts.” She did however, make one correct statement; I have no personal experience with EVs, other than golf carts, and have no desire to.
Currently, EVs are in a minority so her present-day experience with her Chevy Bolt might be easy now, but wait until a multitude of these vehicles are traveling and vying for the same charging station to get back on the road. Surely this administration will not be able to keep its promise of thousands of charging stations. Even if they could miraculously succeed, there still would not be enough to provide services to numerous vehicles needing a charge. Not in the near future anyway.
As far as maintenance needs being minimal now, I would venture to say that when that battery fails, and it most certainly will, I believe it would be an expensive proposition. Modern day gasoline and diesel engines need to be replaced as well, but not until many thousand miles have been accumulated and full replacement is not always necessary as engines can be repaired. I certainly don’t know how long these batteries last, but I would think that they would not see 100,000-plus miles of travel before needing changed. Besides, these batteries are not readily recyclable; engines are.
Given a choice (hopefully we will be able to), I will continue to drive my gasoline powered vehicles and enjoy the ability to travel twice the distance before needing a refueling stop, which takes about 5 or 10 minutes. No need for multiple lunch stops and extra nights lodging. Besides, if I would happen to run out of fuel (only once did that ever happen), I could count on AAA to come to my rescue with enough fuel to get me to a gas station to fill up again. How many charging stations can AAA bring to you if your battery loses charge or fails completely?
A track announcer saying “Gentlemen, charge your batteries,” does not provide the thrill and excitement of today’s racing. Besides, a 500-mile race would be laughable with cars lining up to charge after 250 or so miles, each waiting 45 minutes (or more) to get back on the track! The racing experience includes the roar of the high-powered engines, not the hum of an electric motor. Keep your golf carts for the golf course and leave the highway to real vehicles.
Mel Benjamin,
Watsontown