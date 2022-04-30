Greetings from Davidson, North Carolina.
As former regular readers of my former regular Daily Item column already know, I moved there in April, to be closer to some family as well as to a major airport in Charlotte.
The latter will be useful when I need to visit newsrooms in 21 states as national editor for my company for the past six and a half years — CNHI.
Moving — something my wife Mary and I have done too many times during my more than four decades in the newspaper business — is still every bit the pain in the you know what as I remembered. And you wind up missing a lot of wonderful people, which we already do from The Daily Item and the Susquehanna Valley.
But it is an adventure and at this stage of our lives, I’m grateful we’re still up for it.
Getting back to the airport thing, I never realized how good I had it for the eight years I worked as an editor at USA TODAY between 2007 and 2015 and we lived 15 minutes or so from Dulles International Airport.
I never realized that primarily because that job rarely required me to fly anywhere beyond the desk of a reporter tardy getting in a story at deadline.
As much as we liked Lewisburg, it does not offer proximity to a major airport. Smallish Harrisburg International Airport is the closest, but I’m not a big fan of switching small planes and there are few places you can fly directly to from there. (Ironically, Charlotte is one of them.)
The other options were two and a half-hour drives to either BWI or Philadelphia International Airport. Pick your poison.
Now I am living and working in the Tar Heel state. (Note: I promise to learn what a tar heel is sometime soon and report back.)
We’re about 30 minutes from Charlotte International Airport, and, more importantly, from 3-year-old twin grandsons, our oldest son and his wife. We got to see the boys play soccer last weekend. Soccer is by no means my favorite sport, but watching them play pretty much anything is priceless.
In the nearly two weeks here, I’ve been too wrapped up in the new job and unpacking boxes in our new home to learn much about North Carolina, outside of the fact that our grocery store will be one of about a million Harris Teeters.
I have discovered, though, that North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is considered a potential Democratic Party candidate for president in 2024, should President Joe Biden choose not to seek a second term — or should the Democrats choose not to offer him one.
Washington Post analyst Aaron Blake picked Cooper No. 6 in the Top 10 quarterly rankings he put together last week. Cooper was behind five other candidates with whom you are likely much more familiar: Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar (5), Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren (4), Vice President Kamala Harris (3), Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (2), and, of course, Biden.
He was listed ahead of Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown (7), New Jersey Senator Corey Booker (8), California Governor Gavin Newsom and New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
“He might be the one leading contender you hear the least about,” Blake wrote. “If it’s a just-win-baby type of election, and Democrats want a Biden-style candidate (though not Biden himself), the North Carolinian checks lots of boxes.”
Once I figure out what a Tar Heel is and where I can find good bagels, Cooper seems worthy of some attention.
I’ll be in touch.
Email comments to dlyons@cnhi.com.