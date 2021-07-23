There’s nothing quite like a successful run of a sports team to ignite a buzz in a community. It can happen in the fall when a football team starts the season with a string of wins, or the winter when a basketball team gets to February still unbeaten.
In the summer it often happens when a Little League all-star team makes a deep run. Mifflinburg Mayor David Cooney called it “Little League fever.”
There is a buzz in Union County right now, where two squads are still playing. Mifflinburg’s Minor Division Baseball team — made up of players from 8- to 10-years old — blasted its way to the state tournament, which begins Sunday near Carlisle. Mifflinburg’s Major Division Softball team — players ages 11 and 12 — has already made history, winning the state title and advancing to the East Regional.
That tournament begins Saturday night in Bristol, Connecticut.
This is a big deal. Consider the focus that would be on a baseball team from this area being in the same spot, just a few wins away from the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, the annual global carnival of baseball celebrated each summer — well, nearly every summer — in our own backyard.
That is where Mifflinburg’s softball team is right now.
The softball team, managed by Heath Stewart, starts play in the regional tournament on Saturday night. Ten state champions — from Maine to Maryland — make up the East Regional. The top two teams advance to the World Series next month in North Carolina. To get there, Mifflinburg’s stars need to win at least three games; if they lose one along the way, they would need to win a few more to finish in the top two.
Getting here was a big goal for this team, Stewart said this week. The team went 2-2 at the state tournament two years ago and had eyes on a state title a year ago when COVID dashed all Little League all-star tournaments around the globe.
“Everyone in town is very excited,” said Stewart. “The community has really rallied around us and the support has been incredible. Everyone is so encouraging.”
The entire Valley should be behind these girls and boys of summer, including Warrior Run’s Junior baseball team that won its section opener on Wednesday. While their jerseys say “Mifflinburg” in many ways they represent us all.
We will be rooting for them all in the coming days and weeks.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.