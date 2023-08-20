So what do you do when you’re diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), which according to the National Cancer Institute, is a type of cancer where the bone marrow makes too many white blood cells and it has an overall five-year survival rate from the time of diagnosis.
For Joan Heim, a registered nurse with a background in holistic medicine who has worked with people who have mental and physical disabilities and has also worked in hospice and as an oncology nurse, the answer is to make a pledge to keep moving forward every day.
“Take time to think, to plan, to laugh as much as possible, do some form of exercise daily, and let go of the negatives in your life,” she said.
She smiled and added, “And don’t ever call me sweetie, honey, or dear, because many people under 50 seem to think it’s cute. It’s not! And people will also say ‘you look great’ when I know I don’t feel great or look great! But I guess it’s better than saying ‘you look like a hag today!’”
I met Joan in 1994 when she came to work at Laurelton Center. She worked second shift with my wife, Linda, who was a nurse supervisor. Joan was an experienced registered nurse who, as noted previously, always wanted to work with people with physical and mental disabilities. She felt Laurelton Center would be a good fit for her. It was, and her friendly manner and positive attitude seemed to mix well with a lot of center residents and staff members.
When Laurelton closed in 1998, Joan went to work in central Bucks County where she became certified in massage therapy and alternative medicine. She also took care of her mother who died later in the year.
Currently, Joan is living and working when able in the Laporte area where her family owned a summer cottage. The loves of her life, her 33 year-old son, Chad, and his family, live in Williamsport where he is a successful businessman.
Joan was diagnosed with ALL in January of 2020, but she has no plans of leaving the planet any time soon even though the average life span is about five years after diagnosis. She will continue her plan to keep moving forward every day using her medical skills and her doctor’s suggestions along with her “never-give-up” personality to beat the odds to live a lot longer than the current data indicates.
This Old Codger, knowing the dedication and strength of this woman, fully expects Joan to live longer than the current data indicates. Moving forward every day, I believe she will find a way!
Bob Derr, The Old Codger, lives in Selinsgrove.