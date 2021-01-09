A clang of the frosty mug to Northumberland’s Pineknotter Brewing Company, named the state’s best new brewery after more than 30,000 votes were tallied across Pennsylvania.
The family-owned and operated brewery, located at 254 Front St. in Northumberland, was named best new brewery by Breweries in Pennsylvania, an online promotion company focused on Pennsylvania craft beer. Voting for the 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards ended on Jan. 1 and the Fisher family received word this week of the victory.
“We’re very humbled, very shocked,” said Derek Fisher, one of the owners of the brewery. “It’s unbelievable the support we’ve received from the town. With everything going on, we could not be more pleased.”
Part of Pineknotter’s success can be attributed to a Valley that has continued to support local businesses over the past year. The food and beverage industry has been hit harder than any during the pandemic. The Valley is also blessed with a handful of popular craft beer locations across the Region: Rusty Rail, Old Forge, Three Beards, Jackass Brewing and others, and they all have a following, so that was also a challenge.
Some Valley establishments shut their doors temporarily, but others shuttered for good.
Pineknotter was only open for six days before Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the shut down of all nonessential businesses in Pennsylvania last March. Derek Fisher said his family had to adapt in order to survive with to-go orders and limited capacity when the shutdown order was lifted.
Outdoor service became essential. Since the brewery doesn’t have its own kitchen, a partnership with nearby On a Roll sandwich shop and local food trucks helped draw customers too.
When it got colder, even into the mid-winter frigid temperatures in January, Pineknotter cranked up the outdoor heaters and tried to keep customers as warm as possible under tents.
“We had to figure out a way to make it work,” Derek Fisher said.
Matt Kozar, who has been running the Breweries in Pennsylvania website with Chadd Balbi for the last five years, said Pineknotter has been a popular brewery on its company and user-driven Facebook pages, he said. Pineknotter has more than 4,100 followers on its own Facebook page.
“People are talking about Pineknotter,” Kozar said.
