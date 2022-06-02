Memorial Day has passed. Temperatures are touching 90 degrees.
The end of the school year is no longer on the horizon. It’s here and it’s time for students and parents to embrace the moment.
On Friday, Danville Area High School’s Class of 2022 will walk across the stage in their final act as high school students.
Less than a week later, all graduating students in all school districts across the region will have done the same.
The end of the school year can elicit many emotions, with students of the graduating class experiencing those emotions on a wider scale than students who will be returning to the classroom.
Graduates have completed their last tests, played their last games and performed in their final shows as high school students. They’ve had their last cafeteria lunch with friends and acquaintances, and had their last goodbyes with the same in the parking lot after school. They’ve had their final interactions with teachers who became mentors and helped to shape their life decisions and career paths.
Getting to the graduation moment was an easy road for some and a difficult road for others, but both paths can lead to a similar mix of emotions ranging from joy, fear and sadness to uncertainty, excitement and anxiety.
Most students will have a plan when they turn their tassels at graduation — college, work, trade school, military, gap year. Those plans can change in an instant, and not always by student choice.
Parents and guardians — who likely have experienced an emotional collection of lasts with their now- or soon-to-be-former high-schoolers — are familiar with life’s curveballs.
They are also keenly aware of rising gas prices, inflation and the cost of a college education.
Those things are probably dominating their thoughts on a regular basis.
According to a Harris Poll in March, 97 percent of 1,100 full-time workers across the country said they experience financial stress in some shape or form. Even a quarter of households with an income of $100,000 or more reported living paycheck to paycheck.
Combine all of the emotions, expectations and concerns with shrinking attention spans and it becomes easy for minds to wander instead of focusing on and embracing the present.
Congratulation to Danville’s Class of 2022 and their families.
Life gives you several memorable moments. This is one to cherish forever.