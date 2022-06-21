Poor right-wing Republicans. Without any coherent philosophy, policy or plans beyond owning the Libs, funding Trump and catcalling, “Let’s Go, Brandon,” they are reduced to babbling self-owns whenever they try to start or respond to a political argument.
They are especially prone to “cherry picking,” or using whatever juicy morsels happen to fit today’s argument without regard for the origin of the words or the context in which they were spoken. This gives us such head spinners as Mr. Folk (Letter to the editor, June 14) claiming that somehow the Founders thought the Second Amendment (guns) was more important than the First Amendment (a free press). I guess that’s why we proudly shout, “We’re number two!” It also makes a guy’s head hurt when they hold forth as an example the words of Thomas Jefferson, a man who would have had nothing to do with Mr. Folk and who Mr. Folk would probably have nothing to do with either.
Today we have a Republican state senator claiming through her crocodile tears that transgender youth must be kept out of any reindeer games because, “Over the past half century, we have fought to protect athletic opportunities for female students.” Yeah, it’s called Title IX, and you and your fellow travelers have fought tooth and nail against it for half a century, Senator Ward! You’re cherry picking this idea to support your Outrage of the Day, hoping that no one will remember where you stood on it when it actually meant something.
In the old days, we would have called this hypocrisy or cynicism, but the modern American right wing has blown way past such quaint notions.
This is closer to open contempt for the electorate combined with social engineering innovations like social media, podcasts and other brave new world experiments. It seems like the modern American right wing is taking its cues from Pavlov and the Pixar movie, “Up,” treating their supporters like mad dogs who can be easily controlled by shouting out, “Squirrel!” Or “Guns!” Or “Abortion!” Or “grooming/trans/LGBTQ!” Whatever it takes to get the mad dogs onto the right wing’s scent of the day.
Kind of funny we call it “cherry picking” when it stinks so bad.
Trey Casimir,
Lewisburg