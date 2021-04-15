Three-month-old Kyrah Andrews died following injuries consistent with abusive head trauma. Police charged Kyrah’s father, who was already awaiting trial on aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children for a 2018 incident. Those criminal charges were filed after Kyrah’s sibling experienced 2nd-degree burns to the face, neck and chest. Kyrah’s family had contact with Allegheny County’s child welfare agency.
As a pediatrician who has dedicated most of my professional life to the care of these children in Central Pennsylvania, I can speak to an unrelenting stream of cases of this preventable condition that affects so many children,, stealing their childhood, and paving the way for abuse of their own children and a lifetime of comorbid physical ills as well as dysfunctional behaviors.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released data to show that the total lifetime cost of only one year of confirmed cases of child abuse and neglect is $124 billion. The report goes on to document that every year 4 million referrals are made to child protection agencies involving more than 7.2 million children — about six complaints per minute, every day. These data complement many other critically important studies, notably the ongoing adverse childhood experiences (ACE) studies that relate childhood exposure to abuse and household dysfunction to several leading causes of death among adults. The ACE studies’ data continues to be analyzed and reveals staggering proof of the health, social and economic costs that result from childhood trauma. The experiences and opportunities we each go through in our early years, both positive and negative, have a long-term impact on our health and development and create a substantial imprint on the adults that we one day become.
As a Child Abuse Pediatrician I have never doubted this concept: That as I help to protect the health of my young patients, particularly those who have been abused or neglected, it will impact them across their entire lifespan. I have worked through the last 40 years with social workers, law enforcement and judicial professionals to identify, prevent and treat child abuse and neglect. The numbers belie our efforts to treat the problem systemically. In addition to nearly 700,000 new substantiated cases of child maltreatment each year, there continue to be 1,700 deaths per year due to abuse and/or neglect.
As in Kyrah’s case, many Pennsylvania children experience violence even as they are connected to professionals and systems envisioned as able to protect them. Efforts need to be made to somehow red flag those egregious cases instead of unintentionally letting them fall through the cracks in the midst of the massive numbers and types of reports that are regularly made to ChildLine. Efforts need to be made to thoroughly review cases such as Kyrah’s so that meaningful systematic changes can be made and that there is confidence that when reports are made to ChildLine, then our vulnerable children will be safe. Efforts also need to made to employ child-centered children’s advocacy centers and expert medical evaluations as a core, not optional, component of child abuse investigations.
An upstream approach is necessary to prevent child abuse and neglect. There are many examples of research-based effective preventive programs that help families create a healthy environment for themselves and their children (Nurse-Family Partnership, FreetobeMOM, Parents as Teachers are examples). We must enhance these services, develop new ones and make the investment to keep our children safe. We need to recognize families that are at risk and help to intervene as soon as possible even before the child is born. This is a complex problem that requires a series of thoughtful solutions. Federal and state leaders must support vulnerable families (raise the minimum wage, early childhood education for all, screening for ACES in medical offices and schools, earned income tax credits, SNAP), fund child abuse prevention and build a strong, multidisciplinary child welfare system. Prevention is possible.
Dr. Pat Bruno is a pediatrician for Geisinger. He lives in Selinsgrove.