An announcement this week at Geisinger was so much more than just another corporate affiliation agreement. It represents a huge re-commitment to the health of our children and grandchildren, now and into the future.
The announcement stated that Geisinger’s Janet Weis Children’s Hospital will team with Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) to increase access to pediatric care across northeastern and central Pennsylvania.
The two prestigious medical centers announced that they will “leverage the combined expertise and infrastructure of the two organizations, ensuring that children in the region receive the right care, at the right time, in the right place, delivered by the best clinical team to meet their medical needs.”
Dr. Frank Maffei, chair of the Department of Pediatrics at Geisinger, said: “When two great institutions work together to improve pediatric care delivery, our children and families win. The affiliation promotes collaboration in delivering the highest quality pediatric care in a family-centered manner. The approach will allow families to stay as close to home as possible while receiving nationally acclaimed care. We are committed to providing the full spectrum of pediatric care to support the health and well-being of children in our collective communities.”
The medical professionals at Geisinger have proven that commitment since Geisinger Medical Center opened its doors in 1915, and since Dec. 14, 1994, the day Teresa Lash become the first patient admitted to Geisinger’s new children’s hospital, which was officially dedicated to honor Janet Weis in June 1995. Mrs. Weis died 16 years later, in 2011.
In 1988, the Women’s Hospital opened in Danville, with windows for pass-through to connect delivery suites with the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). The Pediatric Emergency Medicine program started in 2017, the same year that the Ronald McDonald House of Danville opened a family room for parents and other family members inside the children’s hospital.
The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, established in 1855, has been the site of many firsts in medical history, including the first hospital in the nation devoted exclusively to pediatric medicine, the first formal medical training hospital for pediatric doctors, the first pediatric day surgery unit and the first neonatal surgical and pediatric intensive care unit in the United States.
“CHOP and Geisinger share a dedication to improving children’s health,” said Dr. Steve Docimo, senior vice president and chief operating officer of the Care Network at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
“We look forward to an alliance that will provide families access to the best of both of our organizations. Together, we will keep children’s well-being at the center of all we do to advance patient care.”
Indeed, the health of our children forms the heart of this agreement.
