I was glad to see that my April 9 column inspired Michael Tucci to write a letter (April 13) expressing his dislike of President Trump. Freedom of expression is what our First Amendment is all about.
I just wish that you and others would show as much disdain for Communist China as you do for President Trump.
Communist China’s destruction of America’s manufacturing base is the greatest threat our nation’s military has faced in years. A nation that does not produce base level goods like nuts, bolts, drug compounds, textiles and apparel cannot support its military in time of war.
How sad that the United States is dependent upon China and other southeast Asian nations to produce the drug components, rubber gloves, surgical masks, and medical equipment our nation so badly needs during this virus crisis.
The coronavirus has been a massive wake up call to our nation in showing us the shortcomings of our gutted manufacturing base.
We’re turning to individuals instead of factories to make personal protective equipment for our medical personnel and first responders.
This wouldn’t be an issue if we hadn’t sent our manufacturing processes south of the border and offshore so that Wall Street investors could max out profits by taking advantage of slave labor wages, weak environmental standards, and nonexistent worker protections.
Multiple countries took advantage of our nation’s lust for cheap manufactured goods, but China turned doing so into an art form.
While we give government welfare subsidies to able-bodied people who don’t want to work, China gives subsidies to its manufacturers to undercut American Industry.
Communist China has a horrible history of human rights violations starting with its 1950 invasion of then-independent Tibet, Mao Zedong’s 1966 Cultural Revolution, and the killing of untold numbers of protestors during the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989.
Communist China is no friend of the United States or anyone who believes in basic human rights, and the right of individuals to protest.
Made in China used to be stamped on toys and items that we could do without, now it’s stamped on almost everything we need for day to day living.
China is a cunning adversary who has gutted our manufacturing base and in doing so weakened us militarily by limiting our ability to logistically back our Armed Forces.
President Trump has my undivided support because unlike previous presidents he doesn’t bow down before Wall Street’s big-money donors and their love of foreign manufacturing profits. President Trump has followed through on his promise to bring jobs back to America.
Bill Clinton and Barrack Obama all promoted trade agreements that put the profits of Wall Street ahead of jobs for the workers on Main Street, so much for the Democrats being the party of the worker.
God Bless President Trump as he guides us through the coronavirus crisis.
William Shirk lives in Selinsgrove.