China is making inroads around the world and here in America.
National security/Pentagon officials have likened ship-to-shore cranes made by a China-based manufacturer to Trojan horses. The popular, inexpensive cranes are equipped with advanced sensors that could track the whereabouts of military-related cargo, and the cranes can be remotely controlled to disrupt trade from afar. Nearly 80 percent of ship-to-shore cranes in U.S. ports are made by China. Chinese nationals who come to the U.S. on two-year visas to work on the cranes could pose another intelligence-collection avenue.
Chinese tycoons spent millions of dollars buying up at least 140,000 acres of land in Texas conveniently near Laughlin Air Force Base, which trains U.S. military pilots. China’s government purchased 370 acres as a location for its new wet corn mill just a short distance from Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota, home to sensitive air and space operations. House Republicans repeatedly urged the Biden administration to investigate the “national security threat” posed by China grabbing up American farmland. “We’ve witnessed espionage and other malign activity when the Chinese Communist Party is allowed to purchase land by U.S. military bases,” Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. When the Biden administration declined to block these sales, the Pentagon raised strong objections.
A couple of years ago, China was sending in invasive species seeds into the United States, unsolicited. Smithfield as the world’s leading and most trusted vertically integrated pork processor and hog producer has been bought by a Chinese company. Others will follow.
We know that a Chinese spy balloon crisscrossed America only because a civilian noticed it. Then we learn U.S. intelligence was aware of at least four other Chinese spy balloons but only through leaked Pentagon data. We allowed this intrusion until a civilian blew the whistle.
U.S. roads/bridges are being sold to foreign companies. Chinese investors are promised permanent residency under a U.S. law in exchange for loaning money to finance major projects like connecting the PA turnpike. Foreign companies own Indiana Toll Road, Virginia’s Pocahontas Parkway, a Texas tollway, and Chicago Skyway. The Illinois Tollway, two big New Jersey toll roads, and the Ohio turnpike are in the mill. All tolls go to foreign countries, not for repairs.
Michigan Democrat Senate cleared $175 million for Chinese company EV battery component factory. In addition, Ford is investing billions in a Chinese EV battery plant as well. China will help set up the plant and “have staff there.” The battery materials will come from China.
China is moving to isolate us and replace our dollar as world reserve currency with China’s yuan or digital currency. Result — our standard of living could decrease “dramatically.”
We need a president that challenges China, not pay them lip service!
Arthur Keller,
Beavertown