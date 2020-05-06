The Homeland Security Office reported recently that in January, China began limiting the export of medical equipment, stockpiling it in China — accusing them of some type of violation.
Too bad this report is four months late. Peter Navarro, the Trump Administration trade representative for China, sent a message to Trump that coronavirus will be big a problem in January.
As China trade representative, he knew what was being shipped from China.
Navarro knew China was using medical supplies in their own country.
The Homeland Security report is based on information the Trump Administration knew in January. Not May.
Of course, Trump says he never knew of the Navarro warning.
You decide.
What do you think?
Joseph Brzostowski,
Milton