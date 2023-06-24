Multiple Chinese “police stations” operate in cities across the U.S. as a way for China to spy and keep tabs on its people abroad, including those in New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, and cities in Nebraska and Minnesota.
There are more than 300,000 loyal Chinese students attending our universities. Congress requires U.S. colleges and universities to publicly report foreign gifts and contracts of $250,000 or more to the U.S. Department of Education. Many ignore the law. According to reports, 115 colleges received over a billion dollars from China.
The Pentagon is worried about relying on military components made in China. (i.e. The hellfire missile, launched from helicopters, jets, and Predator drones, is a critical weapon in the war on terror. But the propellant must be imported from China. The glass in U.S.-made night vision goggles requires a soft, white-colored metal called lanthanum, 90 percent of which comes from China. There are 14 categories where our military relies on imported technologies. (Note: Trump wanted Chinese parts out of American weapons.)
China has an intelligence gathering base in Cuba to spy on us. Are missiles next? Another Cuban Missile Crisis?
Recently Chinese nationals attempted to gain access to U.S. military bases in Alaska, posing as tourists to conduct suspected spying operations. Not the first time. Details regarding these incidents, which have taken place over the span of years, remain “classified.”
The Chinese spy balloon that transited the continental U.S. in February (one of four) was gathering information from U.S. military sites, despite repeated assurances from U.S. officials the balloon did not provide any additive surveillance value, NBC News reported. The balloon picked up electronic signals, potentially those emitted from weapons systems and communications between base personnel, and transmitted data in real-time back to Beijing. The balloon flew over our sensitive missile defense sites, our nuclear weapons infrastructure, and our nuclear weapon sites. (i.e., Montana’s more than 150 missile silos, Nebraska’s home of U.S. Strategic Command, Missouri’s home to the B-2 stealth bomber, Alaska’s defensive monitoring of the west coast and United States as a whole and its early detection installations, Hawaii’s Pacific fleet support, Norfolk home of our carriers, and Florida’s and Guam’s strategic military installations.)
Reports show 4,271 Chinese nationals crossing the southern border between October and February. The number was more than 10 times greater than the same period the previous year. China expert Gordon Chang warns if U.S. goes to war with China over Taiwan, “we are going to see it fought on American soil.” “They will turn off our lights, turn off the water, and these guys coming across the border are going to be detonating bombs and creating havoc.”
China has told its people to stock food and medicine and go on a war footing. China is buying our farms/oil fields/food processing plants, provide critical grid transformers, and kill 100,000 of our youth each year with fentanyl. Yet Xi calls Biden “my old friend” and Biden agrees. Wake up!
Arthur Keller,
Beavertown