In just a few days, the Pennsylvania 85th District will have a new state representative as Dr. Jennifer Rager-Kay (Democratic candidate), Clair Moyer (Republican write-in) and David Rowe (Republican candidate) vie for the seat left vacant by U.S. Representative Fred Keller.
I and like many other people in the District was expecting Ben Ranck to be nominated by the Snyder and Union County Republican parties. To my surprise, David Rowe was selected. I have had many interactions with Ben Ranck, whether it was at the farmers’ market or at the Lewisburg tree lighting event. He listens to all constituents and even though I disagree with some of his positions, we had meaningful conversations. I believe Ben would have been a state representative for all of his constituents and not just for the select few like David Rowe would do and has been doing as a former appointed East Buffalo Township supervisor.
And that brings me to my next point, on Aug. 20, you can vote for Dr. Jennifer Rager-Kay, a physician, gun owner, a mother, a coal miner’s daughter and a lay minister. Dr. Jenn will listen to all constituents and will represent the 85th District well in Harrisburg. Or you can write in Clair Moyer, a veteran who has served his country with honor and will do the same in Harrisburg if elected. While both candidates will do a great job representing the 85th District, Dr. Jennifer Rager-Kay has my vote to be our next state representative.
Luis Medina,
Lewisburg