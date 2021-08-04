Pennsylvania has made vaccinations a priority. Yet far too many people are avoiding getting vaccinated. The reasons include such arguments as “not enough evidence,” “it’s too new,” “you can still get infected.”
As a person old enough to remember the polio epidemic, the rush to vaccinate now is similar with the intent to save lives and prevent major illness/disability. Like polio, the researchers who developed the COVID vaccine have been working for well over a decade. In the case of polio, the virus was known but they did not have a stable way to offer a vaccine. In the case of COVID, it is the reverse. The researchers developed a process for the vaccine and adapted it for use for the COVID virus in 2020. They could not study it earlier as COVID virus did not exist. The research and tracking of use have shown it to be highly effective in preventing or reducing the effects of COVID.
The vaccine has reduced hospitalizations and the strain on our health care system. If higher levels of immunization had been reached globally, the delta variant would have been much less likely. Now the delta variant has been shown that it can affect those immunized.
For those who resist or are hesitant to vaccinate, why vaccinate? As the new delta variant surges, the vaccine offers an important outcome — not only can it prevent hospitalizations but it also prevents death! I don’t know about you but I would choose life for my family!
Karen Wolf, RN,
Lewisburg