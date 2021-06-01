Although I have been a harsh critic of Donald Trump, I will give him credit for at least one thing; he got more people purchasing and presumably reading the Constitution, as sales of this document went up during his term as POTUS compared to the term of Barack Obama.
However, another thing that seemed to increase from 2017-2021 was the use of the term “treason.” As in “charge (fill in your opponent’s name) with treason.” Common targets for this epithet include Donald Trump, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and Mitch McConnell.
I looked in my copy of the Constitution and found a definition in Article III, which establishes the Judiciary branch of the government. In Section 3, it states, “Treason against the United States shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort. No person shall be convicted of Treason unless on the testimony of two Witnesses to the same overt Act, or on Confession in open Court.” Another interesting thing about Article III is that the number of Supreme Court Justices is not specified, nor are the Justices or other Judges required to have a formal law degree.
My point is, just because you disagree with someone’s political opinions, no matter how stridently, that does not make the person a “traitor.”
There are other sections of the law that may apply, such as those prohibiting espionage, bribery, corruption, etc. Words can be very powerful things, so please choose them wisely. I also suggest you read the Constitution, with the aid of a good dictionary.
Peter Whitcopf,
Selinsgrove