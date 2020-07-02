It is always surprising to learn what folks eager to express opinions find valuable. On Saturday, June 27, you published a letter from Harry Prentiss, calling most of the well-reasoned and thoughtful commentary from John Peeler on June 21 “tripe,” simultaneously concluding that it was “refreshing” that our president, unlike other politicians, “didn’t let the office change who he is.”
Well, if you start from the well-demonstrated premise that the president is a lying, name-calling, adulterous, self-serving bigot who is concerned first and foremost with what aggrandizes and profits him, then, to that extent, Mr. Prentiss is right that those attributes are still part of the president’s modus operandi. Even so, I find it hard to believe that any reasonable voting citizen could conclude that the Trump presidency has been in any way “refreshing.”
To the contrary, after nearly four years as president, surviving (with deceptive spin) the Mueller report and impeachment, his behavior, if it has changed at all, has changed only for the worse; and this, despite several Republican senators, unable to bring themselves to vote to impeach, opining that although what the president had done was wrong, they were sure that he had learned a lesson and wouldn’t repeat such transgressions prospectively.
Mr. Prentiss, who claims not to be an acolyte of the president, finds fault (without analysis) of Mr. Peeler’s assessment of “egregious mismanagement of the [pandemic] crisis” by the president, suggesting instead that rather, it falls upon Mr. Peeler to acknowledge the many, yet unlisted, decisions of the president which were “not incorrect.” Perhaps tax cuts for the rich? Foreign policy? The diplomatic advance of good global relations with our allies? Intervention with partisan Attorney General Barr into the criminal prosecutions of his pals? Dismissal of the watchdog solicitors general whose investigations make him uncomfortable? The promised, “better” health care plan to succeed the Affordable Care Act? Strides for environmental protection? Federal policy on education? Building a border wall the funding for which Congress has not and will not approve? Getting nuclear weapons out of North Korea?
Gosh, in the face of all these enlightened, not-incorrect decisions, it is “refreshing,” indeed, that our wrong-minded president hasn’t learned anything about how to lead or be a role model, choosing instead to double down on so many negatives, while contracting with China for campaign paraphernalia and perhaps improving his golf game at taxpayer expense.
Sorry, Mr. Prentiss, I don’t share your elation that the guy in the Oval Office who lost the popular vote is still the same person. I can only hope that at some point, those who voted for him will realize exactly the kind of person he is, and will consider not voting for him if he still occupies the office in November.
Joe DeCristopher lives in Lewisburg.