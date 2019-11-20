I recently wrote to Congressman Keller asking his support for three bills to prevent off-shore drilling along the east coast. Many residents and businesses in coastal towns recognize that oil spills are a real threat to the tourist industry, the fishing industry, and their way of life. He responded by writing “One of my highest priorities in Congress is advocating for policies that create private-sector jobs and promote workforce development. To that end, I did not support these bills because I do not believe they work towards finding a sustainable balance between commerce and conservation.”
I have no problem with his supporting job creation, but what jobs should be supported and which may not be in the best interest of our future? In his long voting record in the Pennsylvania Legislature, his voting record has never shown any balance. He consistently voted for the interests of the corporate polluter over the protection of public health and the environment. His lifetime record on conservation issues was around an abysmal 10 percent.
While after many years of denial, he has at least accepted that there is such a thing as climate change, he is still in denial of the impending crisis that we all face and that with which millions around the world already are dealing. In November 2018, the fourth National Climate Report was released. The report was the result of the Global Change Research Act of 1990. It is an interagency report the most recent of which was a product of the Trump Administration. We are lucky that these agencies put scientific integrity ahead of politics. It warned of the severe threat that climate change presents and the need for immediate action. Its conclusions were similar to the report of the International Panel on Climate Change. When I asked him face to face if he accepted the report, he refused to answer the question. The question he asked me about the report made me suspect that he didn’t have any knowledge of the report.
We must start as rapidly as possible to start transitioning away from fossil fuels. It will be a difficult and expensive transition, but far less expensive in dollars and human suffering than will be caused by unchecked climate change. The increased terror and destruction of the fires out west have significantly increased as a result of climate change. This transition will create an immense number of jobs. The jobs that the representative cares so much about. Do we want jobs that protect our future or do we want jobs that put our children’s future more in peril?
While Keller stated that he supports the development of clean energy technology, he should realize that we already have the technology to begin a rapid transition to clean energy. By stating that he supports an “all of the above energy approach” including natural gas, oil, nuclear energy, wind and solar, he demonstrates that he fails to understand that any further development of oil and gas will only delay our energy transition and more gravely threaten today’s children.
Keller wrote, “We must all be responsible stewards of our environment.” Talk is cheap and I hope that someday he might really act on these words. It does boil down to a question of values. Keller is a strong supporter of a president whose administration has since entering office maliciously attacked virtually all our laws and regulations that protect public health from polluters.
We can thank this administration for more mercury, lead, cadmium and a whole list of toxins tin our air, water and food. They are allowing brain-damaging pesticides to be sprayed on crops. Toxins that attack the brains of the very young. Mr. Keller’s support of this president demonstrates clearly that he values corporate profits over public health. The balance he supports is tilted far to the polluter’s side.
Jack D. Miller lives in Lewisburg.