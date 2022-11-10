The other day we were treated to a diatribe (oops, big word) from a local couple decrying (oops, again) the educated people from Lewisburg who use big words and look down on other people.
Then, we have a letter from a Lewisburger that proves that ignorance is alive and well in our borough.
I know a few things and try to use my knowledge to help people, while others use their words to repeat blatant lies and attack people who dare to think for themselves rather than parroting the approved party line.
Yes, sometimes I’m disrespectful and impatient, but ultimately the question is: Who do you choose as leaders, especially in perilous times and situations?
People who are ignorant, or people who know something?
I hope God continues to bless America, too, but if I was in His shoes I’d be getting pretty tired of all the hateful garbage.
Trey Casimir,
Lewisburg