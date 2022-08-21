I am a lifelong Christian and an ordained minister for more than 50 years. I have been the pastor of small churches and churches of more than 700 members. I served for ten years as a Missionary in Nicaragua. As a Christian, I have to say it loud and clear: the Doctrine of Christian Nationalism is not consistent with the teachings of Jesus or the history of the Christian Church!
Christianity is a worldwide religion. The idea that any nation has a right to call itself more Christian than any other nation makes no sense. Christianity did not begin in the U.S. and has never been the only belief system here. The U.S. was formed by people of many different religious expressions and some with no religious focus at all. The newly formed United States very carefully stated that Congress cannot make any laws that establish one religion over another, favor one religion over another, or favor religion over the absence of religious belief.
The United States was never intended to be a “Christian Nation.” That is a good thing for the freedom of our non-Christian neighbors but also a good thing for the freedom of the wide variety of Christians, as we seek to follow our beliefs in a rapidly changing world.
Religious freedom has always suffered when one limited understanding of faith was declared the only way of being a Christian. During the first centuries after the time of Christ, Christians were able to worship in a wide variety of ways and with different understandings of Jesus. Then in 325 AD Emperor Constantine called the Council of Nicaea. Constantine insisted that the leaders assembled to write a statement that would be the basis for all acceptable Christian belief. Once that statement was finished, followers of Christ who did not agree with all its points faced persecution, not by the Roman Empire, but by other Christians.
Many of the Christians who came to the American colonies came as refugees from religious persecution from other established Christian groups. They were fleeing persecution from governments that had adopted one specific way of interpreting the Christian faith and tried to force all people into that single interpretation.
The most recent large-scale attempts at so-called “Christian Nationalism” were in Nazi Germany prior to World War II and in the Rwanda genocide of 1994. Both regimes murdered millions of people because of their religious heritage. People who claimed to be Christians slaughtered other Christians whose beliefs differed only slightly from their own.
The idea of “Christian Nationalism” always makes a mockery of Biblical beliefs like “Love your enemies and do good to those who hate you.” (Matthew 5 & Luke 6); “If your enemy is hungry, feed him, if he is thirsty, give him a drink.” (Romans 12); “When a person’s ways please the Lord, even his enemies can be at peace with him” (Proverbs 16). I could fill the whole column with similar passages.
In the 19th century, the call for “Christian Nationalism” came from the Ku Klux Klan in their campaign of violence and terror against the newly freed slaves. Today the call for “Christian Nationalism” always sounds like a thinly veiled call for “White Christian Nationalism.” This is a terribly anti-Christian idea, a heretical mocking of Christian faith.
The Bible speaks clearly about the basis for judgment. It is not what we say, but what we do. Do we feed the hungry, give drink to the thirsty, and welcome the stranger and the refugee?
The final test of Christian faith, for a person or a nation, is not in our words, but in our actions toward those around us.
If any nation shows Christian faith, it shows it through the way its people provide food for the hungry, clean water to drink, and economic and social justice to its own citizens, but also to those who come as refugees, and to the rest of the world. Not by absurd proclamations of “Christian Nationalism.”
The heresy called “Christian Nationalism” is not good for our country’s freedom, and it is not good for Christian faith.
Doug Orbaker is a retired Presbyterian minister.