Easter and Christmas are the only times millions of people are willing to give Christianity a passing thought — so here’s something to think about.
The historical method includes things like reliable testimony, multiple sources, converging evidence, the criterion of embarrassment, and the principle of credulity. These things help historians create accurately balanced narratives.
That’s not always how it goes down. Nikole Hannah-Jones (1619 Project) and Howard Zinn (A People’s History of the U.S.) are just two examples of activists who used history to backfill sociopolitical agendas. Similar methods have negatively impacted Christianity for centuries.
Take modern biblical criticism for example. It got started in early 18th century Europe, a period (similar to today) marked by social, political, scientific, and academic turmoil. Not only that, but chroniclers had been stoking the fires of religious discontent since the Reformation.
Fast forward a few hundred years, many professional and amateur Bible critics nitpick particular verses, diverting attention from the universal message of eternal salvation. Others use them as a metaphorical stick to browbeat fellow sinners.
Today, biblical relativism (aka proof-texting) rules and Sacred Tradition is considered extra baggage. Consequently, 2,000 years of wisdom from Church Fathers, Doctors, Saints, Synods, Councils, and Encyclicals are disregarded; as well as, the beauty and graces associated with Sacraments, Sacramentals, and Liturgies. In some circles, Christianity has regressed to a book club or an entertainment venue.
The Bible was written by exceptional contemplatives who shared reflections with particular audiences. The perfect remote author, whom we call God, inspired them and synthesized their works to benefit all people. Even pagan philosophers like Plato and Aristotle understood that contemplation has a divine connection.
The Bible is like a multi-act play that includes creation, the fall, the formation of a chosen people, the coming of the Messiah, and the age of the Church, culminating with the wedding feast of the “Lamb” in heaven. A story that gives life purpose and people hope, not something else to quibble about along with politics and sports.
According to the late Pope Benedict XVI, a first-class Scripture scholar, a hermeneutics of faith tops a hermeneutics of suspicion. It also turns out, that so-called extra baggage is an easy yoke and a light burden to carry. Along with the written “Word,” it raises human reasoning, personal prayer, and communal worship to a higher level.
The Holy Bible and Sacred Tradition are divinely inspired, but they need a church just like textbooks need a teacher. This church should be one, just as God’s divine nature is one. It also requires structure, authority, unimpeachable doctrines, and infallible teachings despite its sinful members and tempestuous history.
But which church? There are thousands of churches all hated by Satan and our depraved secular culture, all vulnerable to scandal, all asserting biblical authority, all claiming divine inspiration, all teaching conflicting things.
An impossible conundrum? Not really! Universality, unsurpassed doctrinal scrutiny, Jesus’ promise to Peter at Caesarea Philippi, apostolic succession, the “Bread of Life” discourse, and the Nicene Creed declarations are just a few “preambles of faith” that point like flashing neon signs to the Roman Catholic Church.
I suspect my opinion will be mostly dismissed or vehemently attacked. Nevertheless, it’s worth taking some heat if it encourages one person to dig deeper and discover the treasure trove of grace available in Christianity’s full deposit of faith.
Larry Lahiff lives in Lewisburg.