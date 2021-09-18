Here goes another letter to the editor. This one is completely opinionated and from the outset I admit I am a baseball/history nerd.
How dare Bucknell University’s powers-that-be rename Christy Mathewson Drive, Michael Pascucci Drive? I understand “money talks,” and BU alum Pascucci’s amazing $40 million donation to the school carries a lot of weight, but come on! For those who know America’s pastime, Mathewson, also a Bucknell student, is a giant… literally... he was a New York Giant and a member of the founding class of the Baseball Hall of Fame. Mathewson’s wife was a Lewisburger and they are both buried in Lewisburg Cemetery.
Dear Bucknell: There must be another street, building or area of prominence that can enshrine Mr. Pascucci’s generosity without dishonoring a gentleman of another era that has been so closely identified with Bucknell and Lewisburg.
Mike Glazer,
Lewisburg