In regards to the vandalism being done around Sunbury, I am not surprised.
I am the pastor at Otterbein UMC corner of 4th & Vine streets. We have a great pavilion and a small playground on our property for daycare use. It is posted “For church use only.” “No smoking.” But it seems no one knows how to read.
On a regular basis, someone from the church is chasing mostly teenagers off our property. And why? You might ask. Well, our great pavilion has had its tables and benches broken. Last week I chased some individuals out because one was walking across the tables! They sit in the tables (because we haven’t gotten our benches fixed yet). They completely ignore us — until we threaten to call or actually have to call the police.
We have been threatened to the tune of “I know where you live.” We are a church of and for the community. This is not something we enjoy doing but we are really tired of the lack of respect for not only private property but for the property we use to praise God.
It is not fair and we don’t appreciate it. I hope you find those who are destroying other community property, I am sure some of them are involved in ruining our property as well.
Pastor Leslie Halchak,
Northumberland