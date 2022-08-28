In April 2022, residents of Point Township learned that a company called Encina plans to build a $1.1 billion circular plastics recycling facility along the Susquehanna River. On first glance, this seems like a great idea. Right now, although we collect plastics to be recycled, only about 5% of plastic waste is actually recycled and most ends up in landfills or is incinerated. Clearly, we need a solution to the plastics problem. Is circular recycling the answer? I went to the Encina open house to learn more and see if this plant offers a solution I can support.
There is a lot of local interest in this facility. Part of that interest stems from the promise of jobs. The company says there will be construction jobs to build the facility and then 300 full-time employees to run the plant. There is also interest in the impacts of the plant on our local environment. Locals quoted in the paper after the event expressed concerns about local wells, drinking water, river impacts, flood risk, and air quality.
Here are the basics of the facility:
n The plant will process 450,000 tons of post-consumer plastic.
n Plastic will arrive daily by truck.
n Plastic will be washed, sorted, and then vaporized in the presence of a proprietary catalyst. This process will be powered by a fossil gas pipeline and cooled by water from the river.
n Vaporized plastic will be fractionated into usable chemicals including benzene, toluene, xylene, and polypropylene (BTX/P).
n BTX/P will be stored on site and then transported to customers via rail lines along the river.
n Water used for washing the plastics and cooling the process will be treated and returned to the river.
The company is touting the recycling process as a “circular” process that will sustainably take plastics out of the waste stream to make chemicals that can then be used in the production of new plastic. However, I still have concerns about air and water pollution and health risks associated with the plant and how much of the plastic will actually be recycled.
For starters, the vaporization process described by Encina is a completely untested technology and other similar plastics recycling plants around the country have faced problems related to the significant amounts of waste generated from these processes. This is due to the fact that a large proportion of post-consumer plastic is unusable due to contamination by other plastic types, additives, and trash. Other plants of this type generate significant amounts of plastic and/or chemical waste that goes to landfills or to incinerators where it is burned, creating toxic pollution. Also, the company has not disclosed the type or amounts of emissions that will result from their plastics vaporization process and the burning of fossil gas to create the high temperatures that will be needed for this process will create carbon dioxide and other air pollutants while the gas pipeline also poses a risk of methane leaks.
There is also the impact on the Susquehanna River to consider. The river is an important source of drinking water for our area and the proposed site is in the 100-year flood plain. The BTX/P chemicals are all known to be toxic to humans and this creates a health risk for local and downstream residents in terms of the chemicals stored on site and on rail lines in the event of a flood. The gas pipeline will also present a hazard during a flood.
Also, Encina says it will treat the water that has been used to wash the plastics and cool the process before returning it to the river but this raises concerns about the potential for residual microplastics pollution and warming of the wastewater that can affect fish populations.
I went into the open house with the hope that circular plastics recycling was something I could support that would bring jobs and provide sustainable plastics recycling to our area. Unfortunately, after learning about the proposed facility, I believe the risks to our local air, water, and health are too high without evidence of true benefit in reducing plastic waste.
Sandy Field lives in Lewisburg. A longer version of this article will be published in the Sierra Club Sylvanian newsletter.