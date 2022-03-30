‘Trust your instincts.”
They are three words of advice most people carry with them through the twists and turns life throws at us every day.
A Sunbury citizen did just that on Sunday, feeling that something just was not right after encountering a 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl in a local convenience store who were asking about where they might find food and shelter.
The citizen recommended Haven Ministry, a homeless shelter in Sunbury. But with a feeling that something was off, the citizen called the police.
A Sunbury police officer followed up, going to Haven Ministry to check in with the pair. That started an investigation revealing that the teenager was missing from her home in Georgia and may have been kidnapped by the man.
Thanks to that citizen’s instinct, that feeling that something just was not right, the teenage girl is back home in Georgia and the man, a resident of Orange Park, Florida, is jailed on a felony charge of kidnapping and interference with the custody of children.
“I am very happy this individual felt something wasn’t right and called us,” Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare told us. “I am also very proud of my officer who took the time and effort to investigate the situation fully.
“We always say, if you see something, say something, and this is exactly what happened,” Hare said of the citizen’s actions. “We at the police department commend this individual.”
The phrase, “If you see something, say something,” was initially implemented by the New York City Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which later licensed the use of the registered slogan to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for use in its anti-terrorism crime efforts. A national awareness campaign featuring the slogan was launched in July 2010.
“Across the nation, we’re all part of communities,” the DHS writes on its website. “In cities, on farms and in the suburbs, we share everyday moments with our neighbors, colleagues, family and friends. It’s easy to take for granted the routine moments in our everyday — going to work or school, the grocery store or the gas station.
“But your every day is different than your neighbor’s — filled with the moments that make it uniquely yours. So, if you see something you know shouldn’t be there — or someone’s behavior that doesn’t seem quite right — say something, because only you know what’s supposed to be in your every day.”
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.