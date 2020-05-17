In his recent opinion piece (May 12), Representative Keller faults Gov. Tom Wolf’s efforts to balance economic activity and human safety as the state responds to the unprecedented threat of COVID-19. Of course, Rep. Keller offers no specifics about how to do better beyond “Reopen Pennsylvania.”
Rep. Keller is swimming against the tide of public opinion here. A new Washington Post-Ipsos poll reports that 72 percent of Pennsylvanians support how Wolf is handling the crisis. In contrast, 40 percent of Americans approve of how President Trump is handling the crisis.
Keller speaks of “following the science.” Yes, we know how to minimize risk and it’s exactly what the president is doing within the White House: Test regularly, isolate the infected, and track down and isolate their contacts to extinguish the outbreak.
That’s exactly what the Trump administration is not doing for the rest of us — there are far too few tests to know who’s sick (despite his lie that ‘anyone can get tested’), there is no federal support for isolating the infected, and there is no federal contact-tracing program. Trump’s complete lack of a systematic response to the greatest health crisis in 100 years is why the U.S., with 5 percent of the world’s population, has 28 percent of all COVID-19 deaths. Citizens aren’t very important to the Republican administration.
Business owners are very important to the Republican administration. That’s whom Rep. Keller is speaking for here — businesses that want to get workers back so the owners can make profits again. Workers themselves mostly want to be able to stay home and be safe. In that same poll, 74 percent of Americans preferred “keep trying to slow the spread of the coronavirus, even if that means keeping many businesses closed.” (People who have been laid-off are even more likely to favor the cautious approach — 79 percent of them are willing to keep businesses closed.)
Keller says “… this is not a push to put profits or corporate interests above the safety of anyone. To believe so is an affront to the smart, hardworking, and thoughtful people who work to provide for themselves and their families.”
That doesn’t even make sense, Fred, and you know it. Calling you a craven tool of wealthy Republican donors, ready to sacrifice the safety of the public to let rich people stay rich, is an affront to no one but you.
Ben Marsh is Professor of Geography & Environmental Studies at Bucknell University in Lewisburg.