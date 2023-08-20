On Aug. 14, I attended the public information meeting sponsored by state Rep. Mike Stender and state Sen. Lynda Culver. If you subtract the number of people who had to be there (agency representatives, elected representatives/staff, security) you had approximately 50 citizens. I found the stated reason for the meeting to be difficult to accept. Most citizens simply want state and local agencies to be adequately staffed and funded and, most importantly, do their jobs without interference.
The information provided was so basic that it could have been easily gleaned from their respective websites. It was a bit insulting.
What people really wanted to talk about was the 800-pound gorilla in the room, Encina. Mr. Stender is not my state representative but Ms. Culver is my state senator.
As a follow-up to the Aug. 14 meeting, I am requesting that Sen. Culver, in conjunction with the Point Township Supervisors, organize a series of public meetings to specifically address Encina issues. There are at least a dozen critical issues that need to be openly discussed by Point Township and regional citizens.
Attendees should include DRIVE, Encina, Point Township supervisors, citizens and relevant government agencies. Neutral mediators would be necessary and could be from local universities, League of Women Voters or non-profit organizations. This could take more than one session. It would not be for speech making but rather for asking specific questions and getting specific answers.
Given the enormity of Encina's proposal, Point Township citizens deserve no less.
Mike Sauers,
Bloomsburg