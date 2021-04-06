Our local Congressmen Fred Keller and Dan Meuser recently voted and clearly demonstrated that they don’t believe in democracy.
They voted against the “For the People Act” (HR1), a bill that protects many Americans’ right to vote by removing restrictions on access to voting and removing corrupting influences in our elections such as “dark money.”
All citizens, no matter what state they live in, would have access to the ballot. Our congressmen support their party’s efforts throughout the country to limit access to voting for many Americans. They are doing this in many ways such as reducing voting places and locating them in locations that are difficult for the poor and minorities to access. Pennsylvania Republicans are also trying to limit the vote.
You don’t have to convince people to vote for you if you can keep them from voting.
The old segregationist Strom Thurman is smiling in his grave because of the efforts of today’s Republicans to keep people from voting. The Voting Rights Act of 1965 greatly reduced “Jim Crow” states’ ability to deny the vote to minorities. When the Supreme Court struck down a portion of the law that limited the former segregationist states from imposing voting limitations, it said that the law needed to be updated. This is exactly what HR1 is doing.
Georgia’s recent legislation to limit voting is all the proof you should need of the necessity for HR1. It has nothing to do with federal versus state’s rights. This is the lie that reactionary, corporatist, plutocratic Republicans like Keller and Meuser always hide behind. To think that it is illegal now in Georgia to hand water to someone who may have had to stand in line for hours to vote demonstrates beyond any doubt that HR1 is of absolute necessity for the protection of minority and poor voters’ rights.
Republicans try to justify their actions based on lies. Truth and facts are not a consideration in their decision-making process. They keep claiming there was large-scale fraud in the last election without any evidence. Sixty court cases by Trump and his supporters about the 2020 election produced no evidence of widespread or systemic corruption. You can claim anything you want, but shouldn’t you have some facts to back your claim?
The Republicans’ actions have nothing to do with what is right for our country and everything to do with power and control. They lie every time they say the Pledge of Allegiance because they don’t believe in “liberty and justice for all.”
They are not conservatives but reactionaries who want to go back to a time when it was clear that people of color knew “their place.”
Did Trump’s call to “Make America Great Again” have the subtext of “make American white again?”
Jack D. Miller,
Lewisburg