The objective of any op-ed is to generate a conversation. This certainly was the case with my June 10 op-ed summarizing The Chronicle of Higher Education’s April 17 issue on academic tenure. And for good reason. Tenure has been a controversial employment practice ever since it was negotiated as part of the 1940s organized labor movement.
There was no disagreement with the premise of the Chronicle issue — the academic industry relies on tenure to generate revenue — particularly given the ongoing uproar over losing Nikole Hannah-Jones’s revenue-generating potential if she was not offered tenure.
However, there was some angst with some of the Chronicle quotes.
For instance, some took exception to the Chronicle quote comparing tenured professors to Fidel Castro in that both have/had “lifetime jobs, regardless of their current contribution, with no provision for performance reviews.” It was noted that tenured professors do indeed receive job performance reviews. And while admittedly these reviews cannot get them fired for, say, being a poor teacher — the “brilliant scholars don’t necessarily make good teachers.” Chronicle quote-tenured professors can still lose their job if the university declares bankruptcy, no different than any other business (think Wood-Mode).
Then there was the Chronicle quote about tenure allowing professors to do and say things that are “misaligned with the universities’ interest.” While this was viewed as a “dangerous (sic) misrepresentation of tenure,” there was no denying the potential for this exists. After all, when the threat of getting fired is eliminated, an employer loses an effective financial incentive to ensure employees are team players or act professionally.
Consider, for example, the Drexel University professor who wanted to “vomit” when a veteran received preferential treatment, the UNC professor who wanted to “blow up Republicans,” or the Georgetown professor who wished a “miserable death” to whites.
These “utterances” as they were called, beg the question: Is this the so-called “academic freedom” that tenure protects?
Additionally, we’re also told professors are “a learned profession” (what profession does not require learning?) who have a “special position in the community” that entitles them to a job “free from (employer) discipline.”
If this is how professors view themselves, is it any wonder why they expect preferential treatment?
After all, while every citizen is protected from government interference to free speech, only tenured professors are additionally protected from employer interference.
The bottom line: As the academic industry continues to lobby for more government financial aid to pay its operating costs, the industry must develop a convincing argument, using logic, not literary prose, explaining why taxpayers should continue to compensate a “special” — some say elitist — class of employees differently than employees in other industries doing the same work.
I encourage interested readers to read the Chronicle’s April 17 issue on tenure.
By far, the most constructive response I received was a private email from a professor pointing out that the U.S. has much more serious issues to deal with than tenure, specifically the loss of confidence our last presidential election caused to our democratic institutions.
The professor is right, of course. In an attempt to steal the election, our ex-president was able to convince his loyal followers that our election, judicial, and educational institutions were stacked against him, using the “Big Lie” technique Hitler explained in Mein Kampf.
The loss of confidence in our election and judicial institutions can be repaired, though it will require educated citizens to do it.
But what happens to a democracy when citizens question education itself?
