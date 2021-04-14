It is good to see city council take a proactive approach to spark growth along Sunbury’s Market Street this week by altering the existing ordinance to permit smaller apartments in the business district. The move could allow for dozens of new apartments along the city’s main street, which could be a boon to businesses and the downtown in general.
The move comes following a year of dialogue about reducing the size of apartments along Market Street. Previous code required apartments to be at least 900 square feet. New code permits apartments of 300 square feet for one occupant and 400 square feet for two, as is the requirement across the rest of the city.
The change could add between 30 and 60 apartments at a dozen various locations across the city.
Do the math: That likely means between 50 and 120 new residents living downtown. Dozens of new neighbors who are living, working and shopping in Sunbury. It means more foot traffic for existing businesses and more attractive locations to pitch for new businesses or developers.
Councilmen Josh Brosious, Jim Eister, Ric Reichner and Chris Reis and Mayor Kurt Karlovich all voted in favor of the new ordinance.
“We don’t have people living downtown and then supporting those businesses,” property owner Meghan Beck said last month. “Usually when they live there they walk and support the downtown businesses. What happens is we could potentially have an additional 120 people living downtown and spending money. You also don’t have investors spending money downtown.”
“I think it will be good for our downtown,” Brosious said. “This is a good decision.”
We agree. We also agree with Brosious that some work remains regarding parking for those living downtown, but the benefits would seem to far outweigh the negatives.
Clearly, city council needs to do something to help restore downtown to its once vibrant self. It may never look like it did decades ago, but there is room for improvement.
This is a step in the right direction.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.