Little things matter. They matter because a lot of little things pile up until they become a big thing.
In the overall grand scheme of Sunbury city business, canceling a work session seven minutes into the meeting isn’t the end of the world. The fact that it had to be canceled because the meeting may not have been advertised properly to the public is a significant issue, however.
City leaders said no votes were scheduled for the work session called off minutes into Monday’s meeting; voting rarely occurs in these types of meetings. The gathering was designed to have discussions about each city department along with a mid-year update for the public on the status of the city budget.
While no votes were set, those other topics are pretty important, important enough to make sure people know those discussions are happening.
As the meeting — usually held ahead of the regularly scheduled council meeting — just got going, talks regarding public works and financing for the code department were part of the discussion. Then one member of council alerted others to the potential violation of the Sunshine Law since the session was not publicly advertised.
The Sunshine Law is in place to make sure public business is done in front of the public, who then have the opportunity to hear and respond to agency business. The law includes “any prearranged gathering of an agency which is attended or participated in by a quorum of the members of an agency held for the purpose of deliberating agency business or taking official action.” Any official action — meaning voting — must be done in public and it must be advertised ahead of the meeting.
The work session was not a voting meeting. More than likely nothing will happen from here. The penalties for violations are somewhat benign — fines of $100 to $1,000 for the first offense — and the moment seems like an honest oversight. The meeting was stopped and council members waited for the regularly scheduled meeting — properly advertised — to begin later in the evening.
Still, it is a bit troubling that members of council didn’t know the meeting was not advertised as required at least 24 hours ahead of the start of the session. It also marks the second time this year something has come up. In February a meeting was canceled because the agenda was not posted on time.
These aren’t random things to miss; they are requirements for each and every meeting, something city leaders should have a handle on by now.
NOTE: Opinions expressed inz The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.