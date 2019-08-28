Sunbury city leaders should make a decision, once and for all, about the home for its police department.
Monday night’s vote to spend $2,000 for an architectural study into a location on Chestnut Street is a step in the right direction. It is also a long time coming.
City Councilman Chris Reis is right when he said it’s time for the city to move forward. In March of 2017, The Daily Item published a story about the state of the headquarters at 440 Market St. The property was deteriorating then — cracked walls, automatic doors not working and water damage — and city leaders said officers would be out of the building within a year.
“The building needs a lot of work,” then-mayor David Persing said in early 2017. “We would need to invest a lot of money if we stayed there. The entire heating and cooling system needs to be replaced. The roof needs work, and there are just so many things that need to be done there.”
Nine months later, new Mayor Kurt Karlovich said the city should keep all options on the table for the police department’s home. As a new mayor, he was certainly entitled to that viewpoint as part of a group overseeing the city’s purse strings moving forward.
Now, more than a year and a half later, all options are seemingly still open. They aren’t getting any cheaper as days go by.
Getting to this point has come with fits and starts. City officials have twice started committees to study three different locations on Market, Chestnut and Arch streets. All are seemingly on the table with the most recent focus on the Chestnut Street location.
“We need to get this started, and this is the first step,” Reis said this week. “At least this will let us know where we stand.”
In an ideal world, the police headquarters would remain on Market Street, the city’s main thoroughfare. The last thing the city needs is another empty property in its business district.
If the numbers make moving a block in either direction the safest, most affordable and efficient option, then so be it.
Either way, the time for action has come. Anything the city does will be expensive. Sacrifices will have to be made along the way to make the numbers add up. The city spends hundreds of thousands of dollars a year on its police force. The city’s officers and its residents deserve better.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.