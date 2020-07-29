City leaders did the right thing by temporarily shutting down some of its public buildings this week, including its police headquarters, city hall, the community pool and the street department.
The move was made after a city employee who works in the building that houses the police department, tested positive for COVID-19. Mayor Kurt Karlovich learned of the news Monday morning from Police Chief Brad Hare, and the decision was promptly made to shutter the buildings and pool to allow for appropriate cleaning. The decision was also made to cancel Monday’s scheduled City Council meeting.
“We are taking every precaution,” Karlovich said. “We want everyone to be safe.”
The buildings and pool are expected to reopen today after the city brought in professional cleaners.
It is the safest decision possible for everyone involved. Police will still be able to work and no services will be compromised. New and upgraded police vehicles are essentially mobile offices, allowing officers to conduct official business on the go with access at their fingertips. Other city officials should be able to do their job remotely for a day or two while the facilities are sanitized.
City officials are in the process of tackling their own version of contact tracing, reaching out to those who may have had contact with the employee. Anyone who develops symptoms will be tested, City Administrator Jody Ocker said.
“We are using the state’s guidelines for business when there is a response for exposure to COVID-19,” Ocker said. “We will be cleaning up the area, identifying the people who may have been in close contact. We are taking it very seriously and taking all the precautions for the health of our employees and public.”
These moves are wise and proactive. An abundance of caution is never the wrong move in this current climate.
This must also serve as a reminder that even as numbers remain low locally, it is imperative that Valley residents and officials remain vigilant.
While the Valley saw just one case on Monday and 26 counties didn’t have any new cases, a brief read through what is happening with the Miami Marlins and Major League Baseball — and continued growth in larger counties statewide — shows just how quickly the progress we’ve made can be erased.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.