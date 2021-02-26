Limiting public access and the potential to address an elected body is never a good idea. Sunbury's City Council said it had some legitimate reasons for revisions to its rules for participation, but we all should watch to make sure those that want and deserve to be heard are heard.
Sunbury City Council members unanimously voted earlier this month to require residents to pre-register for the public comment section of meetings — including full names — while also mandating comments are related to agenda items.
Residents can sign up in advance via email or in writing to the city clerk's office.
Councilman Josh Brosious said the changes were made to add some structure to meetings. He said during recent meetings broadcast online — the public is still not permitted to attend in-person — some people would take 20 minutes to ask a question. Council was also running into issues with people who signed up for the meeting with names on their social media pages and not their actual names.
"We are not silencing the public. We are just trying to keep order," he said. "Many other municipalities or school districts do this and we are just updating our policies. A person can still ask any question they want on agenda items, they just have to put their name on a list."
Sunbury council's moves are, indeed, common, even for in-person meetings. They can help with flow and keep the meetings on task. Attendees to Shikellamy School District meetings need to fill out a form before meetings, papers are submitted to the board. During the public comment portion of the meeting, the name of the person is read and they can ask their question or make a public comment.
Those who regularly participate have some concerns. Council would be wise to hear them, because for this to work city officials must be proactive and have agendas online in a timely fashion to allow residents time to form good questions, which makes for a more engaged constituency.
"For me, it is a tedious thing they are asking people to do," Tammy Koonsman, who owns Little Addy's Cafe, on Market Street, said. "I think that having a deadline on an agenda item is not fair because oftentimes, at least for me, there are questions that just come up, but to know that I did not submit a request to talk, I feel that is not a good thing. It should be we are all able to talk when we have a question."
Additionally, it is imperative the technology works, which means testing it before a meeting. Residents can't be shut out because links are not working or the sound is off.
Far too few people participate in public meetings. Those that make the effort must be heard and council should want to hear their voices.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item's editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today's was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.