Sunbury City officials would be wise to continue its city administrator position when Jody Ocker departs after the new year.
It is a valuable position and one, that if filled with the right person and utilized correctly by Council, can help guide much-needed rebirth in the city, especially downtown.
While there has been no real talk of eliminating the position, the fact of the matter is the role has not been around that long. Ocker was hired in January 2019 after Terry Specht left her role as the city’s clerk. The adiminstrator was created to ease some of the burden on council members who have plenty on their plates, including daily jobs.
Having the position in place just makes sense.
According to the city’s website: the role represents the “chief administrative officer of the City ... and directs and supervises the administration of all departments and functions of the City. Additional responsibilities include the participation in planning and executing the city budget, negotiating contracts and ensuring terms and conditions are kept; and developing a human resources policy which promotes positive working conditions in the City and ensures nondiscrimination.”
That is quite a list of responsibilities for one person. You could argue it is the most important role in city government. Councilman Chris Reis said as much two years ago before the city hired Ocker. “I feel we need to make sure we are hiring the right person because the city can’t afford to take a chance with the most important position in the city,” he said.
The position likely isn’t an easy one to hold, because they work with council — individuals elected by the people — who also want, and should, have a say in how the city operates and spends its money. Creating the proper balance, making sure everyone’s voice is not only heard but listened to, all while managing tightening purse strings, is a key.
If more specifics need to be added to the job description, as Councilman Josh Brosius recommended, do it. Make sure everyone — the new administrator, all city employees, city council and the general public — know what the role is, that it is important and what its goals will be.
Ocker said she expects to leave the position on Jan. 13, but would be willing to stay on and help her replacement, which can only help the transition.
“The city administrator position has been a true asset to the city and our community members,” Mayor Kurt Karlovich said.
“For our city’s future to stay bright we must save the position and put aside personal feelings and egos and do what is in the best interest of our community.”
We agree. That means finding the right person, with the vision and apptitude to work with council and push the city forward.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.