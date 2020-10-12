The Daily Item’s Oct. 2 article discusses a beneficial law enforcement tool that has too often been abused. Civil forfeiture was expanded decades ago to deter drug trade by seizing cash and other assets affiliated with illegal activity, and much earlier, by countries to recover pirate bounty. Great, but many people drive long distances to buy advertised, high cost items for which only cash is accepted.
Publicized abuses offer a slice of horrific seizures nationwide. Uniquely, unlike criminal charges, in some states, (laws vary by state) there is no presumption of innocence. Consequently, those who have money seized have to, in essence, sue their own money to prove they did not have it by or for malfeasance. Recovery is purposely expensive and time consuming and I’ve not heard of punitive fees against police for unprofessional/illegal behaviors. If the losing party doesn’t sue and/or prevail, many states, including Pennsylvania, share retained forfeitures among local police, district attorneys, and possibly the courts, thus, unfortunately, offering incentives and temptations for dishonest jurisprudence by any and all benefiting parties and even worse, as conspiratorial alliances. In fact, some jurisdictions, but not all, teach and intensely encourage police on these matters.
If you are innocent and stopped by police, keep your wits and never say you are traveling to buy something and by inference, that you have cash. Politely ask if you are free to go, insisting on yes or no. Don’t linger when you hear “yes.” Shift to drive and leave.
Mel Mench,
Mifflinburg