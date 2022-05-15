In The Sunday Item (April 24) there was a typical example of disapproval from the left. The disapproval was delivered without support; the writer never provided documentation for his claims, but the venom was obvious. I shall indicate how the left and right can help improve the quality of public discourse and take Mr. Miller to task for his choice of subject for his attack on Republicans. The left always needs to blame someone, they can never just look at the problem and solve it.
Quoting the Gettysburg Address, Mr. Miller tells us we are engaged “in a great civil war” testing if our nation can ”long endure.” His first claim is “We are in a fight with those who don’t understand that political rights and freedoms don’t mean you always get what you want.” A few sentences later he opines Mr. Trump “has no interest in democracy and has had nothing but praise for dictators around the world.” “A paragraph later he states “Trump and his disciples have no regard for truth, evidence, or rule of law.”
This depth of self-delusion is not helpful in public discourse because it creates division. It is targeted at people, not issues, problems or solutions. My personal reaction is to avoid people who spew venom against others because of an emotional attachment to ideas they embrace. The public forum is not the place for your emotions. As a young man, my politics were on the left, but the anger, venom and insistence that the left perspective is right, everyone else is wrong, and those who disagree must be forced to change if they can’t be persuaded, has driven me away. The rift is irreparable; I opt for freedom. Human history is filled with attempts of one ideology to dominate, even destroy another, and it never ends well.
It is most curious that people on the left tell us ad nauseam that access to the polls is critical, and Republicans are trying to limit the vote. Election Day has become Election Month, our last presidential contest became a brouhaha of dueling lawsuits that further eroded trust, still we hear we need to give more time. This is a sham, a manipulation of people who do not know a lot about our system and is meant to discredit our methods, destroying trust between people and our government. This tactic has been used for decades; it is time to recognize its illegitimacy and destructive power.
Finally, we are told a vote for Trump or the candidates he supports is a vote “to erode and even end our country as a democratic republic.” This is the logic of further manipulation: Join me in my hysteria or all is lost! Don’t you care? Can’t you see?
Let’s look across the political aisle at the idea the Democrats are saving the republic and their hands are clean and motives pure. The freedom of the American people is the best lens through which we can judge either party. I recognize no moves by Republicans to change the voting system or the constitution so elections always go their way. Democrats, however, have proposed to stack the Supreme Court, terminate the Electoral College, combine the Dakotas into a single state, reducing their senators from four to two, splitting California into three, increasing their presence in the Senate from two to six, abdicating border control to increase the number of Democrat voters, give statehood to DC to add two senators. These are hardly the actions of a party working for the people or putting the nation first. They are designed to benefit Democrats because balance and the sharing of power, which require a free people speaking freely, is not their desire.
The latest brainstorm from the anti-freedom left is the Disinformation Governance Board, a department inside Department of Homeland Security that will exercise censorship power over social media, and perhaps all media. We will have to wait and see how far this authority reaches, but this anti-free speech thinking has consistently gained traction on the extreme left. Secret documents were recently leaked regarding a Supreme Court case before the court’s process had gone to completion. It is revealing the Democrats are focused on railing against the specter of striking down Roe v. Wade while Republicans are focused on the leak and compromise of the court’s process.
When such control is granted to the government, the oppression needed to keep one group in power eventually spawns an insurrection of the oppressed. Instead of repeating history, we should learn from it, maintaining the freedoms of the Bill of Rights. Only by balancing political power between the ruled and the rulers can a democracy long survive.
Pete Terrell lives in Lewisburg.