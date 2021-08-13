This week’s public meeting of school directors at Mifflinburg touched on two hot topics, including masking when classes resume later this month and a news-aggregating content platform used by millions of students nationally.
The agenda certainly had the potential for fireworks considering how politically divisive minor issues have become. Among the best news we’ve heard in a while was that the meeting was well-mannered, respectful and civil.
We could all take a lesson from those who handled the discussion with a thoughtfulness not often seen today.
About 50 people attended the meeting. Some had the district’s safety protocols on their minds, but many attended to listen and participate in dialogue about Newsela, a subscriber-based online content library featuring the latest news articles from organizations like The Associated Press and Washington Post. The topics span from current events to science and literature; content is adjusted for grade-level comprehension.
School directors voted 7-2 against renewing the $14,550 subscription — board member Wendy McClintock said a free version of the platform may still be used — after two hours of comments.
According to Daily Item reporter Eric Scicchitano — who covered the meeting in person — nine community members spoke about the news site; they were mainly split on their opinions — some for, some against.
Some were worried about the content pushing Critical Race Theory and LGBTQ+ advocacy. Others found the content balanced, providing historical context, which can, in many instances, be different from the filtered versions taught over the years. Think the Tulsa Race Massacre, for example.
“The use of this site would be detrimental to our community and should be opposed,” Angie Laubauch, a former teacher, said during the meeting,
“It is a mistake for us to paint a picture of our nation that doesn’t include negative dark elements that we should learn from,” community member Judd Sharp said.
Two completely different viewpoints of the same topic, but delivered in a thoughtful and non-confrontational way.
Both sides had their say and those who listened probably heard things they had not previously thought of. Instead of shouting down the other side, they simply digested the information. Whether they changed their viewpoints does not matter; it matters that everyone had their say in a way that added to the conversation.
We could use more of that in other parts of our lives.
