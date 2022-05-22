Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Sunny skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 88F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.