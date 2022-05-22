A little civility can go a long way, but that ship seems long since sailed. We need more people to be lighthouses, to guide us safely back home.
America is struggling because we can’t disagree without immediately attacking someone personally or ridiculing their position. It quickly turns into a race to the far edges of our differences. Instead of searching for any sort of common, middle ground, the chasm widens.
America is struggling because people can’t or won’t sit down and talk something out in a meaningful, productive, polite and reasonable manner.
Voices raise, sides are drawn, walls built.
And we go nowhere fast.
“Civility is not not saying negative or harsh things. It is not the absence of critical analysis,” actor Richard Dreyfuss said. “It is the manner in which we are sharing this territorial freedom of political discussion. If our discourse is yelled and screamed and interrupted and patronized, that’s uncivil.”
There’s a lot to unpack in that quote, but he hits the nail on the head in the final part.
Our elected leaders play a leading role in this disregard of civility. More often than not, they set the tone. As much as people like to brag about not being sheep, an overwhelming number fall in line behind someone they think like almost immediately.
We are all guilty, our stubborn opinions built upon a backdrop of algorithms that feed more into what we think we think, than opposing viewpoints. This division is widened by propping up those opinions with similar ideas, rarely considering the premise that maybe the other side is worth learning something from.
We need to be more tolerant as a society and find a way to respect each other while disagreeing. Until we can do that, we’re stuck right where we are.
It is possible, but everything, everyone is so amped up right now it’s a difficult bridge to cross. We get obtuse stickers stuck on gas pumps and memes poking fun at someone’s misfortune or mistake, not because it adds anything concrete to a conversation, but because it makes us feel better by demeaning the other side.
What’s productive in that?
Too many people are bombastic, a habit coupled with an antagonistic approach that does no one any favors, and only leads to more division.
It is difficult to see a path forward. Reasonable minds used to prevail, getting the right people in the right room at the right time.
That doesn’t seem to happen anymore. We clearly need more people in search of those rooms.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor Bill Bowman.