Regardless of one’s opinion of why the two Tennessee state representatives were expelled from the state legislature, the official reason from the Tennessee Republican leadership was because of these representatives’ lack of proper civility while in session.
Ideally, the Republican leadership in the U.S. House of Representatives would view this as a reason to step up and expel House members who do not display proper civility as well. Examples include Marjorie Taylor Greene who screamed “liar,” both during our president’s Feb. 7 State of the Union Speech and during the April 19 congressional hearing on our southern border with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Majorkas.
But they won’t, for two reasons.
Greene’s lack of civility generates millions of campaign donations from GOP extremists who enjoy, in fact approve, this type of behavior.
The Republican leadership fears alienating these same GOP extremists because of their propensity for violence when angered, as evidenced by their death threats toward politicians who don’t show fealty towards their leader, our ex-president, and anyone in our judicial system who dares to investigate our ex-president’s actions.
As the Stockton Record Editorial Board noted last July, “the GOP base has become hungry for a different tone than principled conservatism. Christian charity is out. Vulgar insults, shameless lies and secessionist hatred are in.”
As for the GOP extremists’ leader, our ex-president, the Stockton Record also noted, “Trump is a man who has modeled the exact opposite of every virtue taught in Sunday school.”
Peter Engstrom,
Danville