The article in The Daily Item concerning depression is profound and very disturbing. It seems to me that we have lost our ability to communicate and talk in a civil manner to each other. Everything is so divisive and I hear the word hate used far too often.
We have lost the art of personal communication and we communicate through social media with absolutely no filter being used in this faceless form of communication.
The article is mainly focused on treating the symptoms of depression and mentioning that these treatment options lack availability and are woefully underfunded. This certainly is the case but we also need to address the root cause of the increasing amount of depression in our youth.
More positive family and community time and less screen time might be a good place to start so that we can better understand what is going on in our children’s lives. Where are Mr. Rogers and the Muppets when we need them?
Gale Reish,
Lewisburg