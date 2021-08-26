The recent letter from Mr. Shingara (Aug. 22) objecting to Joe DeCristopher’s letter was really frustrating. In particular, he continues the habit of some modern Americans of claiming that assumptions, opinions and inferences are “facts.” “Everything I stated above is a fact,” is his next to last sentence. However, without going into the specifics, “everything above” plainly includes several opinions, unattributed assertions and lots of hyperbolic hypothetical questions (with helpfully supplied, agenda-driven “answers”).
I think part of the problem is that we humans are still trying to live two dimensionally in a three dimensional world. That is, Mr. Shingara doesn’t like what Mr. DeCristopher has to say, and feels his only option is to “win,” or make Mr. DeCristopher, “wrong.” This leads him to regrettable decisions, like calling opinions “facts.” I think another problem is that people seem to think it’s possible to go back in time. It’s not. The only way is forward.
I think we’re on the cusp of some new species-wide understanding, and I pray that we survive long enough to get there. My prayers are sincere and urgent — I have children, and two of the three signs of population collapse (pandemic, mass psychosis) are happening right now. If the climate keeps heading south, famine will bring up the rear, sure as the sun rises in the east. We have to keep identifying truth and speaking truth, and we have to turn away from lies and from opinions masquerading as truth. I don’t have all the answers, nor does Mr. DeCristopher. However, both of us insist on the truth, and neither of us is pining for some myth of the past to return. It ain’t much, but it’s a start.
We have to start finding some basic things to agree on, and I would humbly offer these two as givens that we should all be able to agree upon: There is such a thing as truth, and our plans for the future should be based on it; and time only goes in one direction.
Finally, for Mr. Shingara: why won’t you “debate Mr. DeCristopher’s letter points?” That’s generally the way two people struggle together to figure out the truth. Otherwise, they’re just yelling at each other.
Trey Casimir,
Lewisburg