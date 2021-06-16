Good luck to those who envision returning a property just outside of Sunbury to its roots: Providing some much-needed second chances to those who deserve them.
It was welcome news to learn last week that Mifflinburg-based nonprofit Clarity Prep is looking at the sprawling former Youth Challenge campus just outside of Sunbury as its new home.
The location has a long history of being a landing spot for kids that need some sort of help, either with education, rehabilitation or even just a place to live. Dave Murray, founder of Clarity Prep, envisions a similar home for his youth mentoring organization.
According to its website, Clarity Prep Inc., brings kids through “a process that teaches youth to build a solid physical, mental, and spiritual foundation that empowers them to approach life with the character and performance of a Champion.” Murray, a high school teacher said he “frequently experienced stress, anxiety, and fear as both an athlete and a coach.”
Originally pitched as a way to train athletes physically, Murray quickly realized Clarity Prep needed to offer more, helping teens deal with more than agility and speed. Those taking part in Clarity Prep learn to “set and achieve goals, make good decisions, develop healthy routines, and build confidence by developing a mindset that helps them overcome obstacles and approach life’s challenges with confidence and a positive attitude.”
It seems like they might have found the perfect location.
More than a century ago, the property opened as an orphanage, first housing children in 1897. In the 1970s, it became a location designed to rehabilitate and treat teens struggling with addiction for more than three decades. In 2004, Youth Challenge relocated. Several sales have been close in the last 15 years, including placing a veterans home there and even a brief consideration for the Northumberland County Prison.
The nearly 40-acre property has, unfortunately, remained vacant until Mikal Properties closed on the location earlier this month. There are dormitories, classrooms, apartments and offices.
“It’s an amazing place,” Murray said. “I can see the vision of renovating it and getting it to be a beautiful place for kids to come and learn and structure our mentoring development for youth and athletics.”
That will take time, money and patience.
Fundraising, a capital campaign and grant opportunities all lie in the future for these ideas to become a reality.
It will be difficult. Most things worth doing are hard, however.
Murray and the property managers have a vision that could be a benefit for youth of the region and beyond, while also providing a boost to a location that has already helped hundreds of troubled youth over the past century.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.