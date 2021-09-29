Recently the Selinsgrove High School Class of 1981 held its 40th class reunion. I would like to thank the committee members for an outstanding job. Their time and effort was greatly appreciated by everyone who showed up.
I would also like to thank all the businesses and people who donated to our auction. And finally I would like to thank the Rusty Rail and Paul John for providing such a beautiful place and the delicious food.
I cannot think of one person who did not enjoy themselves.
Patrick Ludwig,
Sunbury