Recently the Selinsgrove High School Class of 1981 held its 40th class reunion. I would like to thank the committee members for an outstanding job. Their time and effort was greatly appreciated by everyone who showed up.

I would also like to thank all the businesses and people who donated to our auction. And finally I would like to thank the Rusty Rail and Paul John for providing such a beautiful place and the delicious food.

I cannot think of one person who did not enjoy themselves.

Patrick Ludwig,

Sunbury

